Office manager faces felony charges after misappropriating $106,000

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral Police arrested Stephanie Lynn Parramore on May 19 after a long investigation. The results showed that Parramore misappropriated about $106,524.31 for her own personal benefit.

Parramore was employed at a local business since January of 2020 and police said she started embezzling between March 2021 and July 2021. Police said Parramore would write checks to herself and forge or copy the business owner’s signature on many different occasions.

The business owner confronted Parramore about using her business card for transactions at Vegas III (a machine-operated casino). The owner tried to make restitution for the unauthorized transactions, but then found the unauthorized checks and deduced that Parramore did not intend to return any misappropriated funds.

Police charged Parramore with scheme to defraud $50,000 or more, grand theft of over $100,000 and uttering forged bills, checks, drafts or notes.