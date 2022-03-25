Watch
Oak Hammock Middle School student arrested for sending threats

Posted at 9:10 PM, Mar 24, 2022
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A fourteen-year-old student at Oak Hammock Middle School was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office for sending threats of conducting a shooting.

The FBI National Threat Operations Center received a tip of the Middle School being in danger; the school’s Threat Enforcement Team and Youth Service detectives began investigating the case.

Detectives discovered that a video game account under the name of “Ra1chuwrld” was sending threats that there would be a shooting at the school.

According to the report, the school’s Threat Enforcement Team and Real-Time Intelligence Center saw that the messages were coming from the location of a home in Fort Myers.

On March 23, the 14-year-old boy has been arrested under the charges of sending a written threat to conduct a mass shooting.

“Making a threat to a school in Lee County is a mistake, we will find you and bring you to jail. The safety of our students will always be my top priority.”

Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

