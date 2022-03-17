Nurse pleads guilty to false tax returns

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced that a nurse pleaded guilty on three counts of filing tax returns and that she will face three years in federal prison.

In 2016, 2017, and 2018 Jennifer Hansen, a registered at the time, was employed by a medical examination company to help people with life insurance policies. According to the report, Hansen earned hundreds of thousands of dollars in that position which she reportedly omitted from her federal tax returns.

When Hansen was making false tax returns she reportedly caused a tax loss to the United States of $257,830.44 – which she will make full restitution in that amount per plea agreement.

While police were investigating Hansen’s case, detectives found that Hansen was reporting a large part of her money that was earned from an illegitimate source. She was able to generate the fake money earned by submitting false records to her employers that she was examining real patients when she was not.

Another part of Hansen's plea agreement is to make full restitution to her employer for $1,00,000.

The case was investigated by the IRS and Federal Bureau of Investigation.