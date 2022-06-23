Nurse owes $1.25M in restitution for false tax returns

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A nurse hired by a life insurance company to conduct medical exams was sentenced to two years in prison for filing false tax returns.

In addition, Jennifer Hansen is ordered to pay $1 million in restitution to her former employer as well as more than $250,000 in taxes to the federal government.

Prosecutors say Hansen earned hundreds of thousands of dollars in income between 2016 and 2018, all of which she intentionally omitted from her tax returns.

During the investigation into Hansen’s tax crimes, investigators also learned that a substantial portion of Hansen’s unreported income was illegitimately earned by submitting false records to her employer claiming that she had examined a real patient, when, in fact, she had not.

"For three years, Ms. Hansen cheated her employer, insurance policyholders, and the American people to collect hundreds of thousands of dollars for herself," said Brian Payne, special agent in charge of IRS-CI's Tampa Field Office.

