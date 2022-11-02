November 1, 2022 Skyfox drone tour at Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — More than one month after Hurricane Ian hit the region, here is how the start of November looks at Fort Myers Beach.

FOX4 evening anchor and certified drone pilot Chris Earl is following up on seeing the damage, the challenges and the recovery all throughout Southwest Florida.

This video features the pier and also the reverse angle from the pier that shows the damage in Times Square. The tour then moves near the Pink Shell, between 300 & 800 Estero Boulevard.

The shift then goes to various points near the Diamond Head Resort, at about the 1500-2000 blocks of Estero. Note the damage to the homes, businesses and buildings north of Estero.

This tour concludes north of the Matanzas Pass Bridge, with the damage to the shrimp boats and mobile homes off Main Street.