North Naples man arrested for crimes with children

NAPLES, Fla. — Jason Evilsizer, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force on a warrant for Lewd and Lascivious Molestation charges on February 8 according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office social media.
The Special Victims Unit discovered that Evilsizer molested three children who were said to be younger than 12 years-old and all within the time frame of ten months.
“Thanks to my dedicated team of detectives, he won’t be able to harm any more children while he’s sitting at the Lee County Jail.”
Sheriff Carmine Marceno