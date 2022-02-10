North Naples man arrested for crimes with children

NAPLES, Fla. — Jason Evilsizer, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force on a warrant for Lewd and Lascivious Molestation charges on February 8 according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office social media.

The Special Victims Unit discovered that Evilsizer molested three children who were said to be younger than 12 years-old and all within the time frame of ten months.