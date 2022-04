NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Lee County man wins a million dollars from an instant lottery ticket.

The Florida Lottery announced that Christopher Engle, 57, of North Fort Myers, claimed a $1 million top prize from the Cash Club scratch-off game.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.00.

Engle purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 6700 Bayshore Road in North Fort Myers.