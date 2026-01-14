Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
5  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

North Fort Myers man pleads guilty to federal weapons and explosives charges

Jesse Korff's mugshot
Lee County Sheriff's Office
Jesse Korff's mugshot
Posted

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 31-year-old North Fort Myers man pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal charges including possession of firearms by a convicted felon and attempted malicious use of an explosive device.

The charges stem from a May 19, 2025 incident when Fort Myers Police responded to a 911 hang-up call at a home. Officers arrived to find what they reported as a hostage situation and they found Jesse William Korff in a fight with a woman.

As they arrested Korff, officers said a firearm and silencer fell during the fight. They also discovered a destructive device protruding from Korff's pocket, the Department of Justice said.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad deployed a robot to safely remove the pipe bomb before taking Korff into custody. The DOJ said the device had been rigged for detonation.

RELATED: Man with bioterrorism conviction arrested in ATF investigation in Fort Myers

A search of Korff's vehicle revealed another silencer, firearm and ammunition, the DOJ said. Officers and agents also found additional bomb-making materials inside his home.

Korff is a convicted felon and the DOJ said his previous convictions include transfer and possession of a toxin for use as a weapon, smuggling toxins from the United States, and conspiracy to kill, maim or injure a person in a foreign country.

Korff faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in federal prison for possession of firearms by a convicted felon, up to 10 years' imprisonment for possession of unregistered silencers and destructive device, and a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for attempted malicious use of an explosive. A sentencing date has not been set.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Local Coverage on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Watch Live and Free 24/7.