North Fort Myers man pleads guilty to federal weapons and explosives charges

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 31-year-old North Fort Myers man pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal charges including possession of firearms by a convicted felon and attempted malicious use of an explosive device.

The charges stem from a May 19, 2025 incident when Fort Myers Police responded to a 911 hang-up call at a home. Officers arrived to find what they reported as a hostage situation and they found Jesse William Korff in a fight with a woman.

As they arrested Korff, officers said a firearm and silencer fell during the fight. They also discovered a destructive device protruding from Korff's pocket, the Department of Justice said.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad deployed a robot to safely remove the pipe bomb before taking Korff into custody. The DOJ said the device had been rigged for detonation.

A search of Korff's vehicle revealed another silencer, firearm and ammunition, the DOJ said. Officers and agents also found additional bomb-making materials inside his home.

Korff is a convicted felon and the DOJ said his previous convictions include transfer and possession of a toxin for use as a weapon, smuggling toxins from the United States, and conspiracy to kill, maim or injure a person in a foreign country.

Korff faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in federal prison for possession of firearms by a convicted felon, up to 10 years' imprisonment for possession of unregistered silencers and destructive device, and a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for attempted malicious use of an explosive. A sentencing date has not been set.

