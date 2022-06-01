Watch
North Fort Myers man charged with December crash that killed 2

Posted at 9:33 AM, Jun 01, 2022
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 67-year-old North Fort Myers man has been arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter after a December 2021 crash that killed two people.

Gregory James Block also faces charges of DUI with serious injury and DUI with property damage/injury. The crash happened Dec. 3 on U.S. 41 near Sabal Springs Blvd.

Florida Highway Patrol says two of the three passengers in Block's sedan, women aged 79 and 68, were killed in the crash. An 89-year-old woman in Block's car and the 74-year-old female driver of an SUV that was hit were also injured.

Block was taken to the Lee County Jail. Bond information was not immediately available.

