North Fort Myers man, 75, arrested on child pornography charges

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A 75-year-old North Fort Myers man was arrested Monday on multiple charges related to the possession of child pornography, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding an IP address in North Fort Myers linked to the material.

Authorities say detectives made contact with Michael Hale, 75, who admitted to collecting child pornography since the 1990s.

Multiple electronic devices were seized from the home and were found to contain child pornography, according to the sheriff's office.

Hale was arrested and charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

The investigation remains ongoing.