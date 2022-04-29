North Fort Myers High School student arrested

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A North Fort Myers High School student was arrested for allegedly bringing a knife to school and posting a threatening video on social media.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office says a school resource officer searched the student’s bag and found a knife and pepper spray.

Investigators say the next day a student alerted North Fort Myers High School administrators of a social media video allegedly showing the girl threatening to stab others students with a knife.

Staff alerted the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and deputies found probable cause to arrest the girl at her home for posting the video.

She faces a charge of making a written threat and was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

