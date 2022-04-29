Watch
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

North Fort Myers High School student arrested

Accused of bringing a knife to school and posting a threatening video
Lee County Sheriff's Office
WFTX
Lee County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 1:54 PM, Apr 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-29 13:56:49-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A North Fort Myers High School student was arrested for allegedly bringing a knife to school and posting a threatening video on social media.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office says a school resource officer searched the student’s bag and found a knife and pepper spray.

Investigators say the next day a student alerted North Fort Myers High School administrators of a social media video allegedly showing the girl threatening to stab others students with a knife.

Staff alerted the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and deputies found probable cause to arrest the girl at her home for posting the video.

She faces a charge of making a written threat and was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4