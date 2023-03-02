North Fort Myers girls wrestling making progress on the mat

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — The North Fort Myers High School Red Knights girls wrestling team is a force to be reckoned with on the mat.

A place for all girls of all backgrounds to come together and face new challenges.

They say the sport challenges their physical strength, courage, and mental toughness.

Wrestling is a male-dominated sport dating back thousands of years.

The Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) voted to make girls wrestling a sanctioned high school sport in 2021-22 after nearly a decade of discussions.

While the North Fort Myers team is still young they're looking to set, break and crush records.

And some of the young grapplers agree "I mean you never know until you try and it's just really fun and it's kind of helped me find myself."

The state wrestling tournament for girls and boys takes place this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at Kissimmee's Silver Spurs Arena.

Know Before You Go:

Where: Silver Spurs Arena (Kissimmee)

When: Thursday, March 2nd – Saturday, March 4th

Results: via TrackWrestling

Event Schedule: 2023 Tournament

Venue Information: A-Z Guide | Map | Clear Bag Policy

Host: Kissimmee Sports

Admission: $9.00 per session with advanced purchase via Ticketmaster & $12.00 if purchased day of event.

Parking: $10.00 (all proceeds retained by Venue)

Championship Lodging: list of participating hotels

Live Webcast(s): NFHS Network