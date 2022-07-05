North Fort Myers football team using TikTok fame to boost morale

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — With the fall season closing in, high school football teams like North Fort Myers are looking to bounce back this season.

“This year, I’ve got high hopes for us,” said Bryce Duross.

Duross is looking to help lead the team out of the shadows, after a disappointing 5-5 season last year.

“This year, you should be looking at a team that’s willing to go the extra mile," said Duross. "This team puts in a lot of work every day. We’re up at 5 o’clock in the morning, Monday through Thursday out here working.”

Their coach can feel a change in the air as well.

“I think the difference is that now we're more like a family," said Dwayne Mack. "We’ve been doing a lot of events together so I think it’s the brotherhood now. We may have some new pieces but they’re all getting along and bonding. They’re doing TikTok videos and all stuff like that.”

An interesting way to bond together, but social media has indeed helped put North Fort Myers back on the map.

Junior Wide receiver Virgil Maloy had no idea when he posted that video the team would see over 18,000 likes, giving this team a new reason to join together.

“Yeah it is really fun doing it with all the guys," said Maloy. "Nothing too special about it. Just a lot of people are noticing.”

And for this team going viral on social media can often have a big influence.

Maybe even put a few more eyes on the group.

“TikTok is really going to showcase the talent we have," said Andre Devine. "We already had the talent, but it’s just going to put it out for everyone to see.”

