North Fort Myers captive wildlife facility under investigation

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission executed a search warrant and seized more than 200 animals earlier this month.

It happened at Bad Attitude Everglades Exotics at 18450 Nalle Road in North Fort Myers.

According to FWC Carl Laquidara possesses permits for venomous reptiles, reptiles of concern, an alligator farm permit, permits for exhibition and/or public sale of Class I, II and III wildlife and a conditional species permit.

The FWC has issued a notice of intent to revoke these permits to Mr. Laquidara.

Investigators say during a February 2022 inspection of the facility, more than 160 violations were documented including the source of acquisition documentation violations, caging security violations, humane husbandry violations, cage size violations, sanitation violations, and others.

Some of the animals which were seized included venomous reptiles, crocodiles, alligators, porcupines, kinkajous, ring-tailed lemurs, various species of birds, and numerous species of tortoises and others.

The seized animals were taken to properly licensed captive wildlife facilities until a ruling in the case.