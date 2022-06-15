Nor-Tech Hi-Performance Boats donates $10,000 to Children’s Advocacy Center of SWFL

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Every month, Nor-Tech Hi-Performance Boats chooses a local charity to donate to. For the month of may, they chose to give $10,000 to Children’s Advocacy Center of Southwest Florida.

The CAC’s parenting room now displays a Nor-Tech boat on a wall to honor the company’s donation.

According to a press release, Nor-Tech was first inspired by the CAC when Cape Coral Police Department collected stuffed animals for the CAC annual toy drive. Nor-Tech took a tour of the CAC facility and were drawn to the passion for helping local children.

Henrik Margard, the COO at Nor-Tech, said the company is glad to provide support for local children and families.

“It’s a sad reality that we have such a need for these services. What the Children’s Advocacy Center and its wonderful staff do is so important to the community,” Margard said.

To learn more about the CAC’s services, go to their website.