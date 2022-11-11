Non-credible threat made against Estero High School via e-learning platform

ESTERO, Fla. — Estero High School was named in what has been deemed a non-credible threat, officials confirmed Friday.

The threat was brought to school officials' attention Thursday night, according to a statement sent to parents' email from Principal Mike Amabile.

It had reportedly been made via the Google Classroom e-learning service. No further details about the threat were released.

"We immediately contacted the Lee County Sheriff's Office who investigated the threat and found it to be non-credible," Amabile wrote.

Classes resumed in-person Friday following the closure of the Lee County district's campuses Thursday due to tropical storm conditions.

The district is still investigating the incident, according to the principal.

Several similar incidents, all deemed non-credible, have taken place against Lee County and other Southwest Florida schools this year.

In most cases, investigations pointed to students making social media posts or writing messages on school property claiming to plan violent events.

Law enforcement officials remind students that "false threats lead to real consequences," up to and including arrest and a criminal record.