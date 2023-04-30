NOAA offers advice for hurricane preparedness week

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — It's Hurricane Preparedness Week and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) wants to help you brace for impact.

NOAA says Hurricanes are not just a coastal problem, but the impacts from wind and water can be felt hundreds of miles inland.

Officials at NOAA say primary hazards from tropical cyclones involve flooding, destructive winds, tornadoes, and rip currents.

Storm surge is due to water being pushed toward the shore by winds swirling around the storm.

Storm surge can travel several miles inland, especially along bays, rivers, and estuaries. The surge can historically have caused the largest loss of life in hurricanes.

The first step of preparing for hurricanes is to know your risk. Hurricanes are not just a coastal problem, so find out today what types of water & wind hazards could happen where YOU live. #HurricanePrep #HurricaneStronghttps://t.co/P1QXl9B2g4 pic.twitter.com/ERrMh0dflh — NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) April 30, 2023

Flooding can also cause extreme damage as excessive amounts of rain can continue over an extended period of time as well as cause homes and businesses to flood making roads and evacuations extremely difficult for travel.

Floodwaters can also contain harmful bacteria, chemicals, wildlife, and other dangerous objects.

NOAA also says hurricane wind damage can lead to large areas with power and communications outages.

The strong winds can often lead to signs, roofing material, and other items being flown around during hurricanes.

NOAA also believes anyone living in a flood-prone area is especially vulnerable to hurricane impacts.

However, if you don’t live in a flood zone, that doesn’t necessarily mean you’re safe - extreme rain from hurricanes can bring floods even to areas that aren’t prone to flooding.

To determine if you live in a storm surge evacuation zone visit the Find Your Evacuation Zoneoffsite link

