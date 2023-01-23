No threat to FGCU after campus alert

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Three people were found with a pellet gun on campus Monday morning.
This after a campus alert went out at 12:40 a.m. about a possible male subject at Eagle Hall with a firearm.
According to the FGCU alert, three subjects were located in possession of pellet guns.
The three are being detained by University Police Department.
There is currently no threat to the university and classes are not impacted.
Officials say it is business as usual for FGCU on Monday.