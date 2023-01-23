No threat to FGCU after campus alert

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Three people were found with a pellet gun on campus Monday morning.

This after a campus alert went out at 12:40 a.m. about a possible male subject at Eagle Hall with a firearm.

An anonymous report came into UPD regarding a possible male subject at Eagle Hall with a firearm. Police are canvassing. — FGCU (@fgcu) January 23, 2023

According to the FGCU alert, three subjects were located in possession of pellet guns.

The three are being detained by University Police Department.

FGCU Alert: Three subjects were located in possession of pellets guns. They are being detained by UPD. There is currently no threat to the university. — FGCU (@fgcu) January 23, 2023

There is currently no threat to the university and classes are not impacted.

Officials say it is business as usual for FGCU on Monday.

