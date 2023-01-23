Watch Now
No threat to FGCU after campus alert

University Police stopped three people and found one with a pellet gun.
Three people were found with pellet guns on campus Monday morning. This after a campus alert went out at 12:40 a.m. about a possible male subject at Eagle Hall with a firearm.
Posted at 6:49 AM, Jan 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-23 06:53:07-05

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Three people were found with a pellet gun on campus Monday morning.

This after a campus alert went out at 12:40 a.m. about a possible male subject at Eagle Hall with a firearm.

According to the FGCU alert, three subjects were located in possession of pellet guns.

The three are being detained by University Police Department.

There is currently no threat to the university and classes are not impacted.

Officials say it is business as usual for FGCU on Monday.

