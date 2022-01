LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Volunteers say one person and a dog were rescued from a fire Tuesday night.

It happened at Temple Court in Lehigh Acres around 9 p.m.

Firefighters say no one was hurt, but the cause of the fire is under investigation.

A Red Cross Disaster Action team was on scene to assist with helping the resident.

This team is a group of specially trained locals who provide help to communities impacted by local disasters.