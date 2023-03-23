No one hurt in Lehigh Acres house fire

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Several crews were called out to a structure fire just after 5 a.m. on Thursday morning.

According to a spokesperson for Lehigh Acres Fire and Rescue the fire started in the garage and spread to the home in the 100 block of Grant Boulevard near Cove Lake in Lehigh Acres.

The fire is out and everyone inside was able to get out of the home safely.

The fire included several vehicles parked inside and extra fuel tanks.

Firefighters say additional fuel from an exterior tank caused them some problems along with additional flames. As a result, they had the power turned off to the neighborhood until the fire was out.

The home is a total loss with the amount of smoke and water damage.

Firefighters are on the scene and ask people to avoid the area while they work on hot spots and investigate the cause of the fire.

