FORT MYERS, Fla. — Firefighters say no one was hurt in an early Sunday morning house fire.

It happened in the 4000 block of East River Drive around 12:30 a.m.

When fire crews arrived they found smoke and flames visible from a single-family home.

Crews were able to put out the fire after pulling hose lines and searching the residence.

No injuries were reported and the fire is currently under investigation.