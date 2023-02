FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Lee County School bus was involved in a crash on Friday morning.

It happened at Cortez Blvd. and Ricardo Ave. in Fort Myers around 8:40 a.m.

A spokesperson with the school district says a car ran a stop sign and hit the school bus.

There were 10 students on the bus at the time of the crash.

None of the students were hurt.

The bus was on its way to Lexington Middle School.

Fort Myers Police is investigating the cause of the crash.