No injuries or fatalities after 2 a.m. structure fire on Fisherman’s Wharf

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Everyone in the building at 718 Fisherman’s Wharf near Fort Myers Beach safely evacuated during a fire early Saturday morning.

At about 2 a.m., Fort Myers Beach Fire Department got a report of an occupied structure fire and responded to the scene. When they arrived, they saw very heavy smoke.

In addition to the first alarm that went off, a second alarm alerted neighboring fire disctrics and Lee County EMS to come to the scene to help.

According to the Fort Myers Beach Fire Department, the fire was brought under control - but is still being investigated.