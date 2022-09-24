Next week's storm has residents and The American Red Cross preparing ahead of a time

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Whether you're a seasonal resident, permanent resident or just a vacationer, people all over Lee County are preparing for a storm in the days to come.

Danette and Mark Cook are seasonal residents, but have never been on Fort Myers Beach ahead of a serious storm. "We know we’re going to fill up with gas, go ahead and get some batteries, we already have water," the Cooks said, ready with essential supplies to face whatever the weather may bring next week.

The couple, ready to help out their neighbors. "Where we live there are several older people in that community," Danette, who knows many of those neighbors don't have family close by, said. "I’m not sure if they’ll have the possibility of leaving."

The Cooks are confident in their preparedness and that of local and city governments.

Now, non-profits like the American Red Cross South Region are preparing their disaster response just in case.

"We are prepositioning supplies, sending up our volunteer workforce," Jill Palmer with the Red Cross says the organization and volunteers are ready to go and that they’ve been in contact with local agencies, shelters and food vendors.

"The number one thing Palmer wants people to remember, "What are you going to need during the storm, after, water, medication all of that should be in your kit."

In that kit, a gallon of water per person per day, a radio, batteries and food that doesn't need to be heated.

Another thing to remember, your pets. Make sure you have a plan for them as well as yourself.

Palmer also adds if you have anything else important like documents, passports or pictures that are valuable to add those into your kit as well.