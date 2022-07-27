New youth music education program for underserved neighborhoods

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Southwest Florida Symphony and The Heights Foundation announced their partnership on Wednesday to give students of all ages music education and performance opportunities.

The new, after-school program is part of the Heights Center’s Musical Opportunities Supporting the Arts in Our Community (MOSAIC) program. It will run through the school year starting on Tuesday, September 6. Youth orchestra rehearsals will start on Monday, September 12.

According to a press release, students of all skill levels are welcome to participate. The Southwest Florida Symphony will provide staff to educate and instruct the students - as well as give them opportunities to perform in public. The symphony will offer beginner, intermediate and advanced music education programming. Tuition is free and instruments are provided for each participating student.

Amy Ginsburg, the executive director of the Southwest Florida Symphony, said the after-school program won’t just be benefitting the students.

“In addition to reaching youth who may not otherwise have access to music education, our collaboration with The Heights Foundation will also help support recruitment efforts and cultivate the next generation of orchestral talent from within our own community,” Ginsburg said.

Melissa Barlow, the director of arts and community programs for The Heights Center said that MOSAIC is designed to empower students toward excellence.

“The Heights Center’s MOSAIC program is an El Sistema-inspired, daily music education program,” Barlow said. “It serves nearly 50 elementary and middle school children from the Harlem Heights community by providing free instrumental music instruction and numerous performance opportunities at The Heights Center and throughout our community.”

To get more info, go to The Heights Foundation website and/or Southwest Florida Symphony’s website.