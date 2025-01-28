Watch Now
NEW VIDEO: Lee County Deputy and Trainee save man from burning home

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office shared video from a rescue in the early hours of Sunday Morning.

Sheriff's deputies were the first on scene of a large house fire in North Fort Myers.

The Sheriff's Office said Field Training Officer Rachel Bauer-Fithian and Deputy Trainee Tyler Voege quickly tried to enter the home, crawling on the floor.

The smoke was took thick, Deputy Voege broke out a front window and pulled a man that was disabled and injured from a bedroom.

He was transported to the hospital.

