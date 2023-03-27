New utility task vehicle added to improve security in downtown Fort Myers

The Fort Myers Community Redevelopment Agency and the Fort Myers Police Department unveiled its new Utility Task Vehicle (UTV) as part of its security measures in downtown Fort Myers.

The new UTV is assigned to the Fort Myers Police Department in partnership with the Fort Myers Community Development Agency (CRA).

Officers will use the UTV for various events and concerts in the River District, including the monthly Music and Art Walks, Edison Festival of Lights Grand Parade, and block parties.

According to FMPD, the department will patrol through the crowds and events to ensure attendees' safety and interact with the public.