New timeline for Cape Coral Yacht Club restoration

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A new timeline is set for when all the amenities might open at the Cape Coral Yacht Club.

The Boathouse Restaurant was scheduled to reopen at the end of this month but now Paul Clinghan, Director of Capital Improvements for the City of Cape Coral, says it may not happen until June.

Clinghan says the city is working on parking and lighting as well as temporary fencing around the areas of the yacht club that will still be closed.

As for the boat gas station, it’s up to the city’s public works department to make sure the tanks and supply lines are ready. Then the restaurant will make the final decision on the actual pumps.

During Wednesday’s Cape Coral City Council meeting, he also said the boat ramp is still shut down and that will stay the case until at least September. The reason given by the city is the company responsible for removing abandoned boats from Lee County, has removed 89 from Cape Coral so far, and they anticipate needing until August 31st to remove the rest.

The beach remains closed until further notice. Clinghan says “As far as sand refurbishment, we’re waiting for FEMA approval. They still have to send out a beach inspector. That’s actually a specialist that comes out related to beaches, to see if we’re eligible for reimbursement. The marina is still closed and the other amenities”

As for the buildings at the Cape Coral Yacht Club, they will all be demolished and that will not get underway until September or October as they wait on FEMA reimbursement.

Another update from the city of Cape Coral is expected next month.