New Miromar Outlets Tesla Supercharger & electric vehicle charging stations

ESTERO, Fla. — Southwest Florida's largest charging station for charging electric vehicles is now available at Miromar Outlets.

Florida is said to rank second to California on electric vehicles sold in the U.S.

The new Tesla Supercharging and electric vehicle charging stations are available to the public to use today at the location of 10801 Corkscrew Road off of I-75 exit 123.

Since 2012, Tesla is said to have installed more than 11,000 Superchargers in more than 1,350 stations around the world.

