New program offers relief to dementia caregivers in Southwest Florida

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — A new Medicare-supported program is providing crucial respite care for families caring for loved ones with dementia in Southwest Florida, where the condition affects a particularly large population.

Patrick Oliva knows the heartbreak of dementia all too well. His journey began years ago when his father cared for his grandmother who lived with them until she was 94. Now, Oliva finds himself in the same caregiver role for his dad, who was diagnosed with vascular dementia four years ago.

"I moved my father into a condo just minutes from my home to help him live independently while staying close by," Oliva said.

The daily responsibilities quickly became overwhelming. Oliva handles everything from medication management to cooking, laundry, doctor's appointments, and constant monitoring through a Nest camera—all while balancing his marriage, pets, and running an international business from home.

Finding help wasn't easy at first. After nine months of waiting for specialized care through Medicare with no success, Oliva felt lost and hopeless. That's when a community email about an Alzheimer's dementia caregiver seminar changed everything.

At the seminar, Oliva met representatives from "Right at Home" who introduced him to the GUIDE program, which stands for "Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience." The program provides 72 hours of respite care annually through Medicare for those with dementia or cognitive impairment.

Cassey Kelly, director of business development at Right at Home, explained the qualifications.

"To qualify, individuals must have traditional Medicare Parts A and B and an official diagnosis of Alzheimer's or related conditions," Kelly said.

Eligible participants can live at home, in independent communities, or assisted living, but not in nursing facilities or on hospice.

Comprehensive support system:

72 hours of respite care annually, 100% covered by Medicare

24/7 access to an online nurse

One-on-one nursing support

Monthly check-ins with case managers

Medication review

Symptom management assistance

Behavior management strategies

Caregiver resources in the community

Online resources

"We are accessing medical records, so they do have to give us written and verbal permission to do that, to verify the diagnosis," Kelly said. "And then from there, they're monitoring on a monthly basis. They're getting a call from a case manager or in-home visit."

Shana Willis, director of scales and marketing, noted they're seeing a significant increase in dementia cases.

"We're seeing a huge increase in dementia cases, with diagnoses now appearing in much younger people," Willis said.

For Oliva, the GUIDE program is a game-changer that will benefit both him and his father. He looks forward to having professional help with daily tasks and the security of knowing someone else cares for his dad.

Maintaining dignity and independence:

One of the most significant advantages of the GUIDE program is its focus on allowing patients to remain in their homes rather than requiring hospitalization or nursing home care.

"Most individuals, as we know, as you're aging in place, if you have a memory impairment, suspicion of diagnosis of dementia or Alzheimer's, it makes it harder for you to do those activities of daily living," Kelly said. "This service is going to come in and be able to give you that extra support keep you in your home a little longer, maybe until the end of your life."

The program became available nationwide as of July 1, 2025, after what they call a successful pilot year. Right at Home of Bonita covers Lee and Collier counties, including Fort Myers and Cape Coral.

Willis's Right at Home coverage zone is Charlotte County, lower parts of Sarasota County, primarily North Port, and then DeSoto County.

The service aims to relieve financial, emotional, and physical stress from caregivers, helping them stay healthy while caring for loved ones with dementia.

