NEW POLL: Rep. Byron Donalds leads GOP primary for Florida governor

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — New polling numbers finds Rep. Byron Donalds leads Florida's Republican primary for governor. But with the election still months away, and nearly half of Republican voters still undecided, the primary is far from over.

Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy published new polling that gives a glimpse into the increasingly competitive governor's race.

The Jacksonville-based group said it randomly surveyed 400 registered Republicans between Jan. 8 and and Jan. 13. Mason-Dixon said calls were proportionate to the party’s voter registration in each county.

Mason-Dixon asked Republicans who they would vote for if the primary were held today. 37% of Republican voters said they back Donalds. Florida Lieutenant Gov. Jay Collins, who entered the race on Monday, has 7% percent support.

Former Florida House Speaker Paul Renner has 4% and controversial investor James Fishback has 3%, according to the poll. Mason-Dixon said there is no more than 5% margin for error.

The poll said 49% of Republican voters are still undecided. But Donalds' name recognition could help push him over the top. President Donald Trump endorsed the congressman, who got some national attention after he briefly ran for U.S. House speaker in 2023.

"Donalds is the only candidate in either race whose name is recognized by more than half of his party’s voters," Mason-Dixon said. "That name recognition advantage is an important factor behind his frontrunner status."

72% of Republican voters recognized Donalds' name, according to the poll. He has 52% favorable recognition, 3% unfavorable recognition, and 17% neutral recognition.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is term-limited. He appointed Collins as lieutenant governor in August, but DeSantis has not endorsed any of the candidates.

Mason-Dixon also surveyed 400 Democratic voters. There is no clear favorite in the Democratic primary, with former Congressman David Jolly narrowly leading Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings 23%-19%.

The primary election will be held on Aug. 18.