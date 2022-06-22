New Grant program will protect waterways from trash

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers City Leaders are working to keep trash out of waterways like the Caloosahatchee River that connects to the gulf.

City leaders say with a new grant it could help prevent 1.5 million pieces of trash from entering the environment.

‘Keep Lee County Beautiful’ Communication Spokesperson Tisha Bayne spoke with us about the ways our waterways could benefit from the new $87,000 grant from the EPA.

The resolution was discussed at Fort Myers City Council on Tuesday.

“We must prevent trash and debris from entering the waterways.”

“Any trash can end up in our waterways, through our drain, or just washed into the Caloosahatchee which then goes out to the gulf,” Bayne said.

It would also help many groups like ‘Keep Lee County Beautiful’ to focus on other areas than the waterways.

“Everyone needs to believe that it's in the best interest to refrain from littering,” Bayne said.

The implementation of the final plan will begin in the summer of 2023.