New gas tax relief expected to save Southwest Floridians money

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Southwest Florida drivers have been paying close to $5 a gallon for gas for weeks. However, drivers will pay less in state taxes for gas in October.

It comes after Governor Ron DeSantis signed the largest Tax Relief Bill in Florida in May.

“If I had to drive my regular car every day, I would be cutting back on a lot,” Kyle Duckett, Florida Driver said.

Whenever a driver sees the total cost, it’s hard to forget.

“Not only gas, but everything else has gone up too, so everyone’s in this predicament,” Duckett said.

“When I started driving, it was about 20 cents, never thought I would see it get to this point,” Robert Strauss, Florida Driver said.

Drivers told Fox 4, because of the high prices for gas, they will have to make more financial adjustments in other places.

“I really have to watch where I am going, because I can't afford to pay the gas prices,” Strauss said.

The tax relief break will be a one-month Fuel Tax Holiday from October 1 through October 31, 2022, saving Floridians $200 million by lowering the price of gas by 25.3 cents per gallon.

“I think for most Floridians they don't know there's a gas tax savings, but they'll be focused on the price.” Dr. Victor Claar, Florida Gulf Coast University said.

Dr. Claar spoke with Fox 4 on how drivers could see the savings.

“It's really great news to have a little break on gas prices, it means that a family- savings would typically be about $40 bucks.

The estimate would be going off 160 gallons of gas per month. Dr. Claar also explains the timing for the tax cut.

October is probably not a bad month to remind Floridians who vote that you got a break on gas taxes right before the election.

The overall impact of high gas prices could be seen by where drivers won’t go after filling up. Perhaps they’ll just go home and save.

“I would say for now, just try to stay home,” Duckett said.

You can find additional information about the tax holidays here.