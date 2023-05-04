New Fort Myers Beach Town Manager officially starts role

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The Fort Myers Beach Town Council appointed Andrew Hyatt as town manager last month.

Hyatt officially started his new role last Monday.

He enters this role with an extensive history working throughout the state, and working after tragedy.

His last role was in the town of Surfside, overseeing the recovery of the Champlain Towers collapse in 2021. Hyatt said that experience made him prepared for tragedy — like Hurricane Ian — on Fort Myers Beach.

"You don't really prepare for building collapses, you only react," he said. "You sit and wait for a hurricane to come and then you react."

Hyatt also said the town has welcomed him well and set him up for success in a massive undertaking.

Hyatt is in a two year contract and will have the option to renew after those two years.