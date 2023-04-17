New Fort Myers Beach town manager appointed

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A new town manager was appointed at the Fort Myers Beach Town Council meeting on Monday.

Councilors approved a contract with Andrew Hyatt to become the new Town Manager of Fort Myers Beach starting Monday, May 1, 2023.

The contract is for two years with options for extensions later based on performance.

Hyatt has more than 26 years of management and leadership experience in both the private and public sectors, with 18 of those years in municipal government and 13 years as a Town or City manager. His experience has been gained in municipalities throughout Florida and Tennessee. Most recently, he was the Town Manager for the Town of Surfside, Florida, guiding it through the aftermath of the Champlain Towers South Building collapse in 2021.

His experience also includes administrator roles in Jacksonville, Deerfield Beach, and Neptune Beach in Florida, and East Ridge, Fairview, and Etowah in Tennessee. He was also the Texas State Director for K9s for Warriors in San Antonio, Texas.

Hyatt has an Associate’s degree in general business from Cleveland State Community College in Cleveland, Tennessee. From the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, he has a Bachelor’s degree in political science and a Master’s degree in public administration. He earned credentials in city management through the International City Manager Association (ICMA) in January of 2019, and is certified in the National Incident Management System (NIMS).