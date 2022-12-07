Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

New FGCU logo unveiled with campus celebration

New FGCU Logo
Florida Gulf Coast University
New FGCU Logo
Posted at 12:54 PM, Dec 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-07 12:54:30-05

FORT MYERS, Fla. — After a nearly yearlong process, the new FGCU logo was unveiled on campus on Wednesday.

The logo redesign committee, composed of representatives from across the university, was formed in January 2022.

Members worked closely with the marketing and branding firm, Ologie.

The group researched the university and its brand architecture, including several focus groups of diverse stakeholders, Ologie’s creative team came up with three options.

Then constituents affiliated with FGCU were asked to vote.

The Regional Economic Research Institute at FGCU conducted the survey.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 NEWS WEEKNIGHTS AT 5PM∙6PM∙10PM∙11PM