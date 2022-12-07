New FGCU logo unveiled with campus celebration

FORT MYERS, Fla. — After a nearly yearlong process, the new FGCU logo was unveiled on campus on Wednesday.

The logo redesign committee, composed of representatives from across the university, was formed in January 2022.

Members worked closely with the marketing and branding firm, Ologie.

The group researched the university and its brand architecture, including several focus groups of diverse stakeholders, Ologie’s creative team came up with three options.

Then constituents affiliated with FGCU were asked to vote.

The Regional Economic Research Institute at FGCU conducted the survey.

