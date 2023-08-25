Watch Now
New farmers market coming to Fort Myers Beach Times Square

Posted at 4:17 PM, Aug 25, 2023
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A new farmers market is coming to Times Square on Fort Myers Beach — bringing vendors back to work and life back to normal.

The Fort Myers Beach Market will have its grand opening Friday, September 1. Operating hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market plans to run through April of next year.

Multiple vendors, including Adam's Fresh Produce, Baked239, King of All Guacamoles and Top Dog Kitchen, will be at Friday's event. Other vendors selling crafts, jewelry and skincare products will also be in attendance.

Paid parking will be available in nearby lots, including Lynn Hall Park. The market is also set up near Yo Taco! and other local businesses.

For more information on Fort Myers Beach Market, click here.

