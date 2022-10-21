New bus stop and route on San Carlos Blvd.

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — This is just the second morning of this new bus stop and this route on San Carlos Boulevard.

And the Lee County Sheriff's Office is making sure the kids are safe as deputies check in on the kids while they wait.

Thursday evening parents were here waiting for their kids, many of them coming from San Carlos Park Elementary. That’s the school students where Sanibel School and Fort Myers Beach Elementary students were relocated to since their schools suffered major damage from the hurricane.

San Carlos Park Elementary is about a 30-minute drive from the schools these students were going to, that’s why a bus stop is needed for some of these families.

We spoke to parents who appreciated the added security but also to some who say this location is too far out now that they’ve had to relocate from Fort Myers Beach.

The School District of Lee County tells us the added security was needed due to the unique location of the bus stop and deputies plan on being out here as long as they’re needed.