New billboard up for Bonita Springs unsolved murder case

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Lee County Sheriff's Office along with Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is looking to gather more information concerning a 23-year-old cold case.

Denise Long's body was discovered by a deputy in the woods near I-75 in the Moon Lake area of Bonita Springs on January 20, 2000.

Deputies spotted the remains off Bonita Beach Road.

Investigators believe Denise's body had been there for a few weeks before the discovery.

Detectives have investigated multiple leads, however to this day, her case is still unsolved.

They hope by using a billboard to highlight the case people will see it and it will lead to tips and eventually an arrest.

If you have any information concerning this investigation call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).