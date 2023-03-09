New billboard up for Bonita Springs unsolved murder case

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Lee County Sheriff's Office along with Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is looking to gather more information concerning a 23-year-old cold case.
Denise Long's body was discovered by a deputy in the woods near I-75 in the Moon Lake area of Bonita Springs on January 20, 2000.
Deputies spotted the remains off Bonita Beach Road.
Investigators believe Denise's body had been there for a few weeks before the discovery.
Detectives have investigated multiple leads, however to this day, her case is still unsolved.
They hope by using a billboard to highlight the case people will see it and it will lead to tips and eventually an arrest.
If you have any information concerning this investigation call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
Denise Long was found murdered in January 2000 and her case is still unsolved, but we are hopeful that someone with information will finally come forward. It's never too late! 1-800-780-TIPS is the # to call! @SheriffLeeFL pic.twitter.com/4a0VuvdCc9