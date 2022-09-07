New Amazon facility no longer coming to Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The City of Fort Myers says the company is no longer taking over the property that was supposed to be turned into an Amazon facility.

The City of Fort Myers confirms that Amazon decided to hold the expansion into various markets nationwide and the Fort Myers facility was among those they decided to not continue pursuing at this time. Adding that it comes from lower-than-expected revenues in Q1-Q2 for the company. The city says they have done their best to make this potential facility a reality within city limits, but the company’s decision was outside of their control.

"It’s my understanding it’s on the nationwide basis they have scaled back on their projects and that included the project that we were very excited about coming to Fort Myers," says Mayor Kevin Anderson.

This project was expected to bring in 1,000 to 2,000 jobs to our area.

The Mayor says, "I’m disappointed but I understand the economy I’m sure played apartment supply chain issues there’s probably a lot of reasons that they made the decision to scale back and while we’re disappointed, we have to understand that like all businesses there in business to turn a profit."

But the Mayor says even though he thinks this would have brought in some more growth for our area, there's more potential in Fort Myers for the future.

Although the project is on hold at this time, the city of Fort Myers still believes that a large-scale warehousing facility such as Amazon’s is not off the table in the future.

"I think if things turn around that they will definitely look at Fort Myers again won’t be that location but they’ll definitely look at Fort Myers if they start to build again. The door is always open the welcome mat is out," says Mayor Anderson.

The Mayor told us that there is a serious developer who's looking at the property however it's just unknown at this exact time what the property will be turned into.