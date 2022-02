CAPE CORAL, Fla. — There will be All-Way Stop signs installed at the Jaycee Park Intersection located at Beach Parkway and SE 20th Place on March 7.

Message board signs will be placed along both the North and South ends of Beach Parkway so that drivers can be reminded to change their driving patterns.

After a study and traffic data was gathered, All-Way Stop Signs are needed because of the growing numbers of vehicles, bicyclists, and pedestrians.