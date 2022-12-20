Neighbors react to news of unlicensed daycare where man was arrested, accused of sexual battery

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Cape Coral man has been arrested and accused of sexual battery at an unlicensed daycare.

The arrest comes after a mother whose child attended the home daycare found a handwritten note in her child’s backpack referencing sexual activity.

Neighbors saying off camera they were shocked and flat out disgusted by the situation. It’s something, they say, that they would not have expected to happen in their neighborhood. Something police have described as something that is going to last a lifetime.

"This is a traumatic thing for this child, that this child has to live through the rest of their life.”

A traumatic event happening at a Cape Coral home.

“Officers from the Cape Coral Police Department responded to a concerned parent who located, I guess you would say, a love letter inside that child's backpack,” said Brandon Sancho, Public Affairs Officer for the Cape Coral Police Department.

A home, Cape Coral police say was working as a daycare for children, operating without a license.

That letter the mother found was written by a person named ‘Bobby.' Who would be identified as Bobby Holland, the boyfriend of Casey Browning, who was operating the home as a daycare.

"It was later identified that that child was having sexual intercourse with the daycare's live-in boyfriend, that actually lives at that location,” said Sancho.

Detectives learned Holland wanted to keep the letters a secret but denied any sexual contact with the child after being confronted. As a search warrant of the home and a DNA test were conducted, the investigation also revealed the home daycare was unlicensed.

"It being unlicensed, there's not a lot of checks and balances," says Sancho. "So that actual live-in boyfriend, it described in detail actually that numerous times this actual intercourse occurred.”

Raising warnings from police for parents to be more aware of where they're dropping their child off.

"You have to really double and triple check, especially if your child is sleeping somewhere and it's not somewhere that's with a trusted family member or known friend. Those are things you have to consider.”

The daycare has been issued a cease and desist.

Meanwhile, any parent continuing to use the daycare could face separate and individual criminal charges. Police say the parents of children known to use the daycare have been informed.