Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Nearly a dozen units respond to Lehigh house fire

A family was evacuated Monday morning from a fire at their 8th Ave. home.
8thAveFire2.jpeg
8thAvefire1.jpeg
8thfire4.jpeg
8thFire5.jpeg
8thFire6.jpeg
Posted at 6:20 AM, Jul 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-18 07:24:31-04

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A family was evacuated after a blazing house fire early Monday morning.

Lehigh Acres Fire Control & Rescue District was called to the home on the 500 block of 8th Ave. before 5 a.m.

Officials took photos of flames tearing through the roof of the home. At one point nearly a dozen units were on scene to assist.

Flames were put out by 6 a.m. and no injuries were reported. The home suffered severe roof damage and officials said they were staying on the scene for several hours to monitor for hotspots.

A cause is not known at this time and an investigation is underway.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4