Nearly a dozen units respond to Lehigh house fire

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A family was evacuated after a blazing house fire early Monday morning.

Lehigh Acres Fire Control & Rescue District was called to the home on the 500 block of 8th Ave. before 5 a.m.

Officials took photos of flames tearing through the roof of the home. At one point nearly a dozen units were on scene to assist.

Flames were put out by 6 a.m. and no injuries were reported. The home suffered severe roof damage and officials said they were staying on the scene for several hours to monitor for hotspots.

A cause is not known at this time and an investigation is underway.