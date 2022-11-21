Natural gas services restored on Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — More infrastructure repairs have led to an important step in the road to recovery for island residents.

Sunday afternoon, the Town of Fort Myers Beach announced that natural gas services had been restored by supplier Peoples Gas, following safety checks, leak surveys, and pressure tests.

Customers are asked to call 1-877-832-6747 to schedule service restoration at their location.

Company leaders remind customers that all Peoples Gas team members and contractors will have photo ID badges and that you should always ask to see those badges before allowing someone entry to your home.