Nationwide aid in the Fort Myers Beach search efforts

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — While some who survived Ian's wrath on the island vowed never to return, there is a particular group keeping their boots on the ground until the mission is done.

From Hollywood, Florida to Texas, multiple agencies have assisted Lee County and state law enforcement in the search, rescue, and recovery efforts on Fort Myers Beach and the barrier islands.

Thursday, one week after the effort to find Hurricane Ian's victims began in earnest, even more help is coming, as Miami-Dade search crews will join teams in scouring the inlets of the island.

The area is still considered too treacherous for civilians who chose to remain on Fort Myers Beach to go far beyond their homes or places of refuge.

Large swaths of debris, from boats to piles of indistinguishable pieces of the restaurants and shops that once stood continue to litter the ground.

The inlet area is expected to be even more dangerous, so teams will be taking extra precautions while making sure they reach whoever they may find still in those areas.