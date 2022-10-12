National Weather Service releases data on coastal Lee County damage

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The National Weather Service has released updated information on Hurricane Ian’s impact on coastal Lee County.

According to NWS, evacuations were ordered for 450,000 people in coastal Lee County.

Most catastrophic damage to the area was caused by storm surge. As of October 11, most electrical poles, transmission lines and astuter systems were still down.

A total of 5,396 structures were destroyed and 52,515 structures were damaged. A preliminary total damage cost has come to $6.8 billion, according to NWS.

The maximum recorded wind during Ian was 140 mph. This number comes from a weatherstem station at the Cape Coral Yacht Club at 5:20 p.m., September 28.

As of October 11, 100% of Florida Power and Light customers have had their power restored while 21,000 LCEC customers remain without power. 99% of traffic signals in the area are working.