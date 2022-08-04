Narcotics lab discovered in Fort Myers apartment

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Deputies arrested Javier Vargas after detectives found a narcotics lab in his apartment.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers got tips from community members that led them to the 1600 block of Park Meadows Drive.

According to LCSO, it was there that detectives found a drug lab - with multiple open, dangerous chemicals scattered around the apartment, gas torches and extension cords running throughout the house. Police said its purpose was to produce, manufacture and packaging narcotics.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno said this threat was a threat to the community’s safety.

“This lab posed an immediate danger to the surrounding residents,” Sheriff Marceno said. “And their tips led our narcotics unit to this arrest. See it, say it and make the call.”