Naples man arrested for 'recklessly' driving a boat under the influence

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission witnessed two boats driving "recklessly", one is arrested, and the other flees the scene Saturday night.

Around 7:45 PM, FWC was patrolling near the Carl Johnson boat ramp when two boats were reportedly driving recklessly.

FWC officers signaled to both boats to come to the ramps. The first boat did, the second sped away.

The driver of the first boat, Hilario Jimenez - Sanifel showed signs of impairment to officers. As officers went to arrest him, he was not cooperative and had to be physically restrained says FWC.

He was placed under arrest for boating under the influence of drugs or alcohol, resisting arrest without violence, and refusing to submit a breath test.

Sanifel was taken to Lee County Jail.

The second boater, who fled the scene has been positively identified according to FWC.