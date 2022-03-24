NAACP plans visit to Fort Myers restaurant for 'resolution' of reservation disagreement

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County branch of the NAACP says it will visit a downtown Fort Myers restaurant on Thursday, in hopes to talk about serious allegations made against the business owner.

In a letter distributed Wednesday, NAACP leaders said they will visit First Street Restaurant at noon to try and resolve a situation that took place over St. Patrick's Day weekend.

A group led by Charlene Towe posted on Facebook that the restaurant wouldn't book reservations for them despite having hosted a similar event the week before.

Towe claims they were denied service because of their ethnicity.

The owner of First Street denies those claims and says it was the size of the party combined with the fact the request was made so close to a busy holiday weekend.

In response, Towe and her group held a "sit-in" at First Street, and police were eventually called to remove the women.

"The NAACP will be seeking a public apology from [owner Bill Babamov] to the African American community of Lee County," the organization's letter states. It goes on to accuse Babamov of treating Towe's party "with racist actions and remarks, as well as referring to the African American group as 'terrorists.'"

We are reaching out to Babamov for further comment about the allegations and stated meeting.