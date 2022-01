LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Two promotions are being celebrated by NAACP leaders and the Sheriff’s Office.

Travis Hicks was promoted to Captain.

Hicks is the first African American man to ever lead the Internal Affairs Division at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Nora Galloway was promoted to Lieutenant.

Galloway is the first Hispanic Woman to be promoted to that position in the Internal Affairs Division at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.